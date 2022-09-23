Previous
Sunflowers In Seattle by seattlite
Photo 2993

Sunflowers In Seattle

I still have a few sunflower shots up my sleeve. This shot was taken a couple of days ago while walking around my neighborhood. Have a great day.
23rd September 2022

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
