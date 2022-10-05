Previous
Pumpkin Display by seattlite
Photo 3005

Pumpkin Display

I walked up to West Nursery yesterday. On the way, I passed a house with this cute pumpkin display and took a quick shot.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
October 5th, 2022  
