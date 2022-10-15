Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Green Lake

This Green Lake photo was taken a few days ago after I visited my niece and her family which includes Mr. Boo and Luna :). Have a great weekend.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene and nicely framed by the branches!
October 15th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Superbe endroit, joliment capturé
October 15th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nicely framed, peaceful scene
October 15th, 2022  
