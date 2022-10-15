Sign up
Photo 3015
Green Lake
This Green Lake photo was taken a few days ago after I visited my niece and her family which includes Mr. Boo and Luna :). Have a great weekend.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3021
photos
191
followers
200
following
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scene and nicely framed by the branches!
October 15th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Superbe endroit, joliment capturé
October 15th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nicely framed, peaceful scene
October 15th, 2022
