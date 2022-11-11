Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3042
Northern Shoveler
This great looking Northern Shoveler was paddling his way through the lily pads at Green Lake when I spotted him and took this shot a few days ago.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3048
photos
192
followers
200
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super and sharp capture amongst the lily pads - love his rather oversized bill! fav
November 11th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute. I love his colors.
November 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, lovely plumage detail and markings.
November 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
November 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close