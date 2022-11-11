Previous
Northern Shoveler by seattlite
Northern Shoveler

This great looking Northern Shoveler was paddling his way through the lily pads at Green Lake when I spotted him and took this shot a few days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super and sharp capture amongst the lily pads - love his rather oversized bill! fav
November 11th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. I love his colors.
November 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, lovely plumage detail and markings.
November 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
November 11th, 2022  
