Photo 3047
Green Lake Squirrel
This plump squirrel, along with others, was finding food and getting ready for winter. This shot was taken last week. Enjoy your day.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3053
photos
191
followers
200
following
834% complete
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
Views
7
7
2
2
365
Corinne C
ace
I love this sweet pic
November 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - such a great capture! fav
November 16th, 2022
