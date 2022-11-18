Previous
Late Afternoon Reflections by seattlite
Late Afternoon Reflections

This late afternoon city shot was taken yesterday from Hamilton Viewpoint Park in West Seattle.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
