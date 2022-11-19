Previous
Golden Fall Colors by seattlite
Golden Fall Colors

These trees with the golden fall leaves stand near the shoreline on the north side of Green lake. This shot was taken a few days ago. Have a great weekend.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
MONTSERRAT
Joliment capturé
November 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
November 19th, 2022  
