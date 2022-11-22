Sign up
Photo 3053
Pacific Northwest
A Pacific Northwest photo taken a couple of days ago of Puget Sound and the Olympics. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3059
photos
192
followers
199
following
836% complete
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing and I love the layers.
November 22nd, 2022
