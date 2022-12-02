Sign up
Photo 3063
Green Lake Colors
There were still fall leaves on this group of trees at Green Lake last week when this photo was taken. This on the west side of the lake and I was walking south on the trail.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3069
photos
192
followers
199
following
John M
ace
Lovely. I like the gradation of leaves in the trees.
December 2nd, 2022
