Green Lake Colors by seattlite
Photo 3063

Green Lake Colors

There were still fall leaves on this group of trees at Green Lake last week when this photo was taken. This on the west side of the lake and I was walking south on the trail.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
John M ace
Lovely. I like the gradation of leaves in the trees.
December 2nd, 2022  
