Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3067
Snow Dusting
This shot was taken last week from my back deck when Seattle had a dusting of snow. Have a great day.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3073
photos
192
followers
199
following
840% complete
View this month »
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Evgenia
How beautiful 😍
December 6th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the nice scattering of snow and the autumn colour in the trees - fav!
Ian
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian