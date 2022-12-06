Previous
Snow Dusting by seattlite
Snow Dusting

This shot was taken last week from my back deck when Seattle had a dusting of snow. Have a great day.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Evgenia
How beautiful 😍
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the nice scattering of snow and the autumn colour in the trees - fav!

Ian
