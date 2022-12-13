Sign up
Photo 3074
GBH Portrait
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. There were two GBH's that were hanging out in areas where I and other photographers could get some tight close up shots.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
ace
Great close up
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful close-up -- fav
December 13th, 2022
Maria
Amazing portrait!
December 13th, 2022
