GBH Portrait by seattlite
Photo 3074

GBH Portrait

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. There were two GBH's that were hanging out in areas where I and other photographers could get some tight close up shots.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Great close up
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful close-up -- fav
December 13th, 2022  
Maria
Amazing portrait!
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
