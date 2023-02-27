Sign up
Photo 3150
Cormorant
A cormorant with his catch. This shot was taken a couple of mornings ago at Don Armeni Park.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing on this.
February 27th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture
February 27th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great capture, Gloria
February 27th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice to get the blue eye clearly showing.
February 27th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautifully taken shot - fav!
Ian
February 27th, 2023
