Cormorant

A cormorant with his catch. This shot was taken a couple of mornings ago at Don Armeni Park.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great timing on this.
February 27th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
February 27th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great capture, Gloria
February 27th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Nice to get the blue eye clearly showing.
February 27th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautifully taken shot - fav!

Ian
February 27th, 2023  
