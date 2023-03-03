Previous
Cormorant by seattlite
Cormorant

A cormorant photo taken last weekend at Don Armeni Park.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured! fav
March 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
March 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 3rd, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, fantastic feather detail - fav!

Ian
March 3rd, 2023  
