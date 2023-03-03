Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3154
Cormorant
A cormorant photo taken last weekend at Don Armeni Park.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
5
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured! fav
March 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
March 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 3rd, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, fantastic feather detail - fav!
Ian
March 3rd, 2023
