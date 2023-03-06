Previous
Fast Ferry by seattlite
Fast Ferry

Seattle's passenger-only fast ferry crossing Puget Sound. This shot was taken last week at Anchor Park.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mariana Visser
well exposed , great shot
March 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great shot, I don't think I have seen the ferry before but would love to be on it.
March 6th, 2023  
