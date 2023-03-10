Previous
Handsome Young Man by seattlite
Photo 3161

Handsome Young Man

This good-looking guy was practicing his rowing skills at Green Lake a few days ago. In this shot, he was heading back to the dock after crossing the lake at a high speed.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
