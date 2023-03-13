Sign up
Photo 3164
Tiny
This tiny bird shot was taken last month at Green Lake.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3170
photos
193
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this attractive little bird - fav!
Ian
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot!
March 13th, 2023
