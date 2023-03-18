Previous
Next
Pigeons After Flirting by seattlite
Photo 3169

Pigeons After Flirting

Pigeons after the flirting part at Green Lake :). Yesterday you saw these two feeding each other which is part of pigeons' mating ritual. This shot was taken last month.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise