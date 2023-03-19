Previous
Next
Fisherman At The End Of The Dock by seattlite
Photo 3170

Fisherman At The End Of The Dock

The fisherman at the end of the dock was standing in the perfect place to capture his reflection along with the other reflections in this shot that taken at Green Lake a couple of days ago.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise