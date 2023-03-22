Sign up
Photo 3173
Pacific Northwest Scene
This lady had just launched her new boat when I took this shot. She and her friend, who was standing on the shore, were testing it out. This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3179
photos
193
followers
198
following
869% complete
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one :)
March 22nd, 2023
close