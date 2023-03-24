Previous
Crocus by seattlite
Photo 3175

Crocus

During my daily walks this past week, I came across quite a few crocus blooms in gardens, parking strips. Photographing these colorful, little blooms is fun and takes my mind off of bigger worries surrounding the world today.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 24th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
What a beautiful reminder that Spring is just around the corner.
March 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
March 24th, 2023  
