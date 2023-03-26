Previous
Next
Heart by seattlite
Photo 3177

Heart

One of my neighbors collects glass hearts and hangs them around the garden areas of her yard. This shot was taken last week.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot and what a lovely thing to do.
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise