Tulips. by seattlite
Tulips.

These tulips were planted next to a water fountain. I experimented a bit with this shot by focusing on the tulips through the falling water. The backlighting lit up the tulips. Have a great day.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty and I love the droplets.
March 27th, 2023  
