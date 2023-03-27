Sign up
Photo 3178
Tulips.
These tulips were planted next to a water fountain. I experimented a bit with this shot by focusing on the tulips through the falling water. The backlighting lit up the tulips. Have a great day.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3184
photos
193
followers
198
following
870% complete
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty and I love the droplets.
March 27th, 2023
