Higher Elevation View Point by seattlite
Higher Elevation View Point

Another Seattle skyline capture taken last month from California Way SW in West Seattle.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stuning capture of this amazing skyline!
April 5th, 2023  
