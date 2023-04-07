Sign up
Photo 3189
Eagle Hangout
This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of mornings ago. Walkers and photographers always look up when they pass this tall-dead tree that is located on the hillside next to the lower trail, because it is where eagles hangout.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
6
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 7th, 2023
Fisher Family
A super shot of the eagle against the beautiful blue sky - fav!
Ian
April 7th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Majestueux
April 7th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🌷
ace
It looks like it has its feathers all ruffled.
April 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s very furry 😊
April 7th, 2023
