Eagle Hangout

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of mornings ago. Walkers and photographers always look up when they pass this tall-dead tree that is located on the hillside next to the lower trail, because it is where eagles hangout.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 7th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A super shot of the eagle against the beautiful blue sky - fav!

Ian
April 7th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Majestueux
April 7th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🌷 ace
It looks like it has its feathers all ruffled.
April 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s very furry 😊
April 7th, 2023  
