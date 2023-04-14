Sign up
Photo 3196
Spring's Green Grass
This is one of the playfields at Lincoln Park. I love the look of green grass on a spring day. This shot was taken earlier this week.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3202
photos
193
followers
196
following
Fisher Family
Lovely to see all the lovely Spring greens appearing!
Ian
April 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wow, such beautiful fresh green!
April 14th, 2023
Ian