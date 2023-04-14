Previous
Spring's Green Grass by seattlite
Spring's Green Grass

This is one of the playfields at Lincoln Park. I love the look of green grass on a spring day. This shot was taken earlier this week.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
Lovely to see all the lovely Spring greens appearing!

Ian
April 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wow, such beautiful fresh green!
April 14th, 2023  
