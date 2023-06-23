Previous
Bumble Bee Central by seattlite
There are a lot of bumble bees so finding a bee shot is kind of easy. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and clarity, such a great colour too.
June 23rd, 2023  
