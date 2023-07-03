Sign up
Previous
Photo 3271
Driftwood
Seattle's beaches are mostly rocky with an abundance of driftwood. Families get together with their kids and build little driftwood structures along the beaches.
I have been absent due to health issues and computer problems. Hopefully, I will be able to comment on your wonderful photos.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3277
photos
190
followers
195
following
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
Diana
ace
So sorry to hear about your issues Gloria and hope that all will be ok soon.
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, what fun for the families.
July 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful Puget sound! I used to live in Poulsbo such a beautiful place. Take care of yourself fav
July 3rd, 2023
