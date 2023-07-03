Previous
Driftwood by seattlite
Driftwood

Seattle's beaches are mostly rocky with an abundance of driftwood. Families get together with their kids and build little driftwood structures along the beaches.

I have been absent due to health issues and computer problems. Hopefully, I will be able to comment on your wonderful photos.
Diana ace
So sorry to hear about your issues Gloria and hope that all will be ok soon.
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, what fun for the families.
July 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful Puget sound! I used to live in Poulsbo such a beautiful place. Take care of yourself fav
July 3rd, 2023  
