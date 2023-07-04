Sign up
Photo 3272
Happy Fourth of July 2023
America is celebrating its 247th birthday of Independence and freedom today, July 4, 2023.
This flag shot was taken last year.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3278
photos
190
followers
195
following
3272
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Happy 4th of July, Gloria.
July 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful, Happy 4th of July Gloria.
July 4th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Have a good day celebrating your escape from us.
July 4th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
July 4th, 2023
