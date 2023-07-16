Previous
Kayak by seattlite
Photo 3284

Kayak

This man and woman were kayaking across Puget Sound when I captured them in this shot rounding the bend and heading south. This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Don Armeni Park.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise