Photo 3305
Puget Sound
This shot of Puget Sound which is fed by the Salish Sea was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful layers of blues nicly framed.
August 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Such pretty colors and I like the layers.
August 6th, 2023
