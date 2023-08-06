Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

This shot of Puget Sound which is fed by the Salish Sea was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful layers of blues nicly framed.
August 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors and I like the layers.
August 6th, 2023  
