Previous
Flower or Weed by seattlite
Photo 3309

Flower or Weed

Whatever this plant is, it grows along Green Lake's shoreline. This shot was taken last Saturday.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A good question, and I'm not sure of the answer, but it does make an attractive shot!

Ian
August 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A beautiful flower
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise