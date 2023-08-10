Sign up
Previous
Photo 3309
Flower or Weed
Whatever this plant is, it grows along Green Lake's shoreline. This shot was taken last Saturday.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A good question, and I'm not sure of the answer, but it does make an attractive shot!
Ian
August 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A beautiful flower
August 10th, 2023
