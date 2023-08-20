Previous
Dock by seattlite
Photo 3319

Dock

One of the many Green Lake docks that fishermen use as well as photographers, sightseers, and water birds. This dock faces north. This shot was taken last week.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Fantastic picture
August 20th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Great spot!
August 20th, 2023  
Olwynne
Love this. Great shot
August 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and leading lines.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise