Previous
Photo 3319
Dock
One of the many Green Lake docks that fishermen use as well as photographers, sightseers, and water birds. This dock faces north. This shot was taken last week.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
4
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3325
photos
185
followers
196
following
909% complete
View this month »
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Fantastic picture
August 20th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Great spot!
August 20th, 2023
Olwynne
Love this. Great shot
August 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and leading lines.
August 20th, 2023
