Pink Salmon by seattlite
Photo 3335

Pink Salmon

These fishermen were fishing for pink salmon at Lincoln Park Beach yesterday. For those of you who don't know, Puget Sound is the large body of water. which is fed by the Salish Sea, that surrounds the peninsula where West Seattle is located.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Nice candid
September 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely candid capture.
September 5th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful candid !
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid and action shot. I sure hope they caught some.
September 5th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely action shot.

Katharine
September 5th, 2023  
