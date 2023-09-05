Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3335
Pink Salmon
These fishermen were fishing for pink salmon at Lincoln Park Beach yesterday. For those of you who don't know, Puget Sound is the large body of water. which is fed by the Salish Sea, that surrounds the peninsula where West Seattle is located.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3341
photos
184
followers
196
following
913% complete
View this month »
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Nice candid
September 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid capture.
September 5th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful candid !
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid and action shot. I sure hope they caught some.
September 5th, 2023
Fisher Family
Lovely action shot.
Katharine
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Katharine