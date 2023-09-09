Previous
Afternoon Light by seattlite
Afternoon Light

This shot was taken as I was walking down to the Alki Beach area on a sunny afternoon a few days ago. Have a great weekend.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
The colour is beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
