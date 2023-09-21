Previous
Now what have we here? by seattlite
Photo 3351

Now what have we here?

The cormorant's spread wings gives him an imposing, regal look. So much so that the gull decided to bow to the noble-looking cormorant :). This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Wow awesome
September 21st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot and great timing.
September 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch!
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise