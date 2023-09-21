Sign up
Previous
Photo 3351
Now what have we here?
The cormorant's spread wings gives him an imposing, regal look. So much so that the gull decided to bow to the noble-looking cormorant :). This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
ace
Wow awesome
September 21st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot and great timing.
September 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch!
September 21st, 2023
