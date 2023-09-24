Previous
Cloudscape by seattlite
Photo 3354

Cloudscape

This shot was taken a week or two ago while walking along Beach Drive.
24th September 2023

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
918% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and cloudscape, such beautiful blues too.
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful, minimalist shot!
September 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
