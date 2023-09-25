Previous
Wild Flowers by seattlite
Wild Flowers

These wild flowers grow at Lowman Park. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kate ace
Lovely composition
