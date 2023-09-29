Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Bright flower on a rainy day...
A rainy-day flower shot taken a couple of days ago.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3365
photos
184
followers
196
following
920% complete
Diana
Beautiful capture and colours.
September 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful with the raindrops!
September 29th, 2023
