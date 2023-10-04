Sign up
Photo 3364
Flower Power
A rainy-day flower that brightened the day. This shot was taken last week.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
Beautiful the drops on the flower
October 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023
