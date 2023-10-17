Previous
Fall Leaves, cont. by seattlite
Fall Leaves, cont.

Colorful fall leaves at Green Lake are getting a bit weathered but still look brilliant in the sunshine. This shot was taken last week.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
October 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great lighting and pretty colors.
October 17th, 2023  
