Photo 3392
Artist
I spotted this artist at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago and took this shot. Have a great weekend.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
5
3
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Shutterbug
Terrific candid with a beautiful background.
November 11th, 2023
Agnes
Beautiful picture
November 11th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice spotting,I like how we can see his canvas too
November 11th, 2023
Diana
Well spotted and captured, a scene well worth painting.
November 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful candid capture.
November 11th, 2023
