Artist by seattlite
I spotted this artist at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago and took this shot. Have a great weekend.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Shutterbug ace
Terrific candid with a beautiful background.
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
Linda Godwin
Nice spotting,I like how we can see his canvas too
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, a scene well worth painting.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful candid capture.
