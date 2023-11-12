Previous
Feathery by seattlite
The light and textures caught my eye for this shot that was taken several days ago.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture and details
November 12th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty capture.
November 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , fluffy and attracting the light ! fav
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 12th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Magnifique
November 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very Pretty!
November 12th, 2023  
Mark ace
Very nice.
November 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I can see why, they are beautiful!
November 12th, 2023  
