Hooded Merganser 1 by seattlite
Hooded Merganser 1

This is a Hooded Merganser with his head feathers down but still quite showy. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. Tomorrow I will post this same merganser with his crest of head feathers in full puff mode.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet duck !
November 14th, 2023  
