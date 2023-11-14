Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3395
Hooded Merganser 1
This is a Hooded Merganser with his head feathers down but still quite showy. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. Tomorrow I will post this same merganser with his crest of head feathers in full puff mode.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3401
photos
184
followers
196
following
930% complete
View this month »
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet duck !
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close