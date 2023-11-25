Previous
11/25/23 Sunrise by seattlite
11/25/23 Sunrise

This sunrise shot was taken from my back deck this morning. Have a great weekend.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Wonderful
November 25th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful view to start your day. Love your capture with the reflections.
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely colours!
November 25th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
