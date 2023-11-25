Sign up
Previous
Photo 3406
11/25/23 Sunrise
This sunrise shot was taken from my back deck this morning. Have a great weekend.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3412
photos
183
followers
195
following
933% complete
3406
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
November 25th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful view to start your day. Love your capture with the reflections.
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely colours!
November 25th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023
