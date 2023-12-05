Sign up
Previous
Photo 3416
Luna
Luna was kind enough to let me take her photo last Saturday. She is about eleven years old but still has her kitty moments in between her more slowed-down lifestyle.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so sweet.
December 5th, 2023
