Luna by seattlite
Photo 3416

Luna

Luna was kind enough to let me take her photo last Saturday. She is about eleven years old but still has her kitty moments in between her more slowed-down lifestyle.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so sweet.
December 5th, 2023  
