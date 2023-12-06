Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3417
Chain Link Fence Decoration
Leaves caught in chain link fences with backlighting always make for a great photo op...at least for me :). This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3423
photos
184
followers
195
following
936% complete
View this month »
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 6th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
December 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, light and colours.
December 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close