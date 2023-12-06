Previous
Chain Link Fence Decoration by seattlite
Chain Link Fence Decoration

Leaves caught in chain link fences with backlighting always make for a great photo op...at least for me :). This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 6th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
December 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, light and colours.
December 6th, 2023  
