Previous
Photo 3420
Rain Respite
Yesterday, Seattle had a respite from the ongoing rain of the last several days. I walked down to Lowman Park and then headed to Lincoln Park where I took this shot.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3426
photos
184
followers
194
following
