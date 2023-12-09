Previous
Rain Respite by seattlite
Photo 3420

Rain Respite

Yesterday, Seattle had a respite from the ongoing rain of the last several days. I walked down to Lowman Park and then headed to Lincoln Park where I took this shot.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
