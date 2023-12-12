Sign up
Previous
Photo 3423
Hooded Mergansers
I managed to photograph the back and side views of two hooded mergansers' upright head feathers. They were swimming in Green Lake's fall-colored reflections when I took this shot last month.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3429
photos
184
followers
193
following
937% complete
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Super to get such a good close up of them
December 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
These are so beautiful. Great shot
December 12th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
wow, these are stunning
December 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties.
December 12th, 2023
