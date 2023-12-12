Previous
Hooded Mergansers by seattlite
Hooded Mergansers

I managed to photograph the back and side views of two hooded mergansers' upright head feathers. They were swimming in Green Lake's fall-colored reflections when I took this shot last month.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Super to get such a good close up of them
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
These are so beautiful. Great shot
December 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
wow, these are stunning
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties.
December 12th, 2023  
