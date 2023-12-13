Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Santa
Santa loves homemade Christmas cookies. This shot was taken yesterday while visiting my niece.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How "sweet" forgive the pun !
December 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a wonderful cookie jar, would love to see what's inside ;-)
December 13th, 2023
