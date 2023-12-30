Previous
Olympics by seattlite
Photo 3441

Olympics

Earlier this week the Olympics revealed their snowy peaks. This shot shows just a small part of western Washington's Olympic mountain range.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Merrelyn
Lovely snow capped peaks.
December 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful as always !
December 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous mountain range
December 30th, 2023  
John Falconer
This is too beautiful. Great capture.
December 30th, 2023  
